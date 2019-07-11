Learn and read about the music of Jean-Paul Buongiorno at the Cloverdale Library adult reading session on Saturday, July 13 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Jean-Paul Buongiorno is one of the California bay area’s most soulful and eclectic guitarists. His passion for music has led him through many genres including blues, funk, jazz, reggae, latin, Brazilian, classical and flamenco all of which are reflected in his unique personal style of playing as well as in his compositions.
This free event is part of the Adult Summer Reading Program at Sonoma County Library.
Sign up today at sonomalibrary.beanstack.org and get rewarded for reading!
When and where: July 13 at the library at 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.