Join the library for an exciting musical program with master drummer Onye Onyemaechi.
Onye will use rhythm, music and instruments to journey with children and families exploring the beauty and soul of the drum in African village life.
For children ages 3 and up, with a caregiver.
From 10 to 11 a.m.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
