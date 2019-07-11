americangraffiti
MOVIE: AMERICAN GRAFFITI (1973) Directed by George Lucas  
 
Gates open at 6 p.m., movie starts at dusk (8 p.m.)
 
WHERE: Citrus Fair Fairgrounds in Cloverdale
 
WHO: Beer available from Bear Republic and wine from the AVFS cellar.
 
WHAT: 
 
* Local band will play 6-7:30 p.m.
* Car cramming contest (win tickets to the 5th Annual Alexander Valley Film Festival)
* Costume contest (win tickets to the 5th Annual Alexander Valley Film Festival)
* 50/50 raffle (1 ticket for $5 | 3 for $10 | 7 for $20)
* Snacks and sodas available at the concession stand
 
---No outside alcohol allowed (on-site beer and wine sales help fund our programs)---
 
TICKETS: $40 - CAR TICKETS (fill 'er up with as many as she can hold)/$12 - INDIVIDUAL TICKETS (bring your own chair) - Prices go up at the door. 
 
 
All ticket purchases are non-refundable.
 
To purchase tickets, click here.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.