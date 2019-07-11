MOVIE: AMERICAN GRAFFITI (1973) Directed by George Lucas
Gates open at 6 p.m., movie starts at dusk (8 p.m.)
WHERE: Citrus Fair Fairgrounds in Cloverdale
WHO: Beer available from Bear Republic and wine from the AVFS cellar.
WHAT:
* Local band will play 6-7:30 p.m.
* Car cramming contest (win tickets to the 5th Annual Alexander Valley Film Festival)
* Costume contest (win tickets to the 5th Annual Alexander Valley Film Festival)
* 50/50 raffle (1 ticket for $5 | 3 for $10 | 7 for $20)
* Snacks and sodas available at the concession stand
---No outside alcohol allowed (on-site beer and wine sales help fund our programs)---
TICKETS: $40 - CAR TICKETS (fill 'er up with as many as she can hold)/$12 - INDIVIDUAL TICKETS (bring your own chair) - Prices go up at the door.
All ticket purchases are non-refundable.
