This juggernaut of a band blends rock n roll with folk music while maintaining the sensibilities & attitudes that come from growing up on a healthy diet of punk rock.
7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery.
Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members.
Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m., Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 N Cloverdale Blvd.
