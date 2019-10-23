On Thursday, Nov. 7, the Cloverdale Arts Alliance will continue THE Jazz Club season with winners of the 2016 Northwest Acoustic Jazz Ensemble of the Year, the Anton Schwartz Sextet.
Playing with Schwartz are sextet members Joel Behrman on trumpet, John Grove on trumpet, Josh Nelson on piano, Jeff Denson on bass, and drummer, Lorca Hart.
The Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery is located at 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $15 for Cloverdale Arts Alliance members and $20 for non-members. Doors open at 7 p.m.; music begins at 7:30 p.m. THE Jazz Club takes place the first Thursday of each month from October through May.
