The Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery is hosting its newest exhibit, Aspect, through Jan. 15.
The featured artist for the exhibit is painter Laura Paine Carr.
The gallery is a operated by local artists as a Cloverdale Arts Alliance program. A wide variety of original artwork is offered by the resident artists and invited guests.
The gallery is open on Fridays from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, 204 North Cloverdale Blvd.
