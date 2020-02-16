On Thursday, Feb. 20, Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters will perform at Cloverdale Arts Alliance’s Americana Night.
Flynn grew up in Kentucky and cut her teeth on local bluegrass music and Motown. A prolific songwriter and performer blessed with unbridled charisma, she arrived on the Americana scene in 2008 with the release of her third LP, American Dream, a poetic lament to the elusiveness of that national ethos. A Million Stars followed in 2013 — a rollicking journey celebrating the women pioneers of the American West.
Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters’ inaugural LP hit the streets in 2018 featuring a sound that hearkens back to early Stones, ‘70s psychedelic country rock, and alternately charms like a Sunday afternoon front porch session. Produced by her longtime musical collaborator, Chris Funk of the Decemberists, the 10 original tracks feature Flynn’s soulful vocals and compelling brand of songwriting, amped-up and virtuously enveloped by the electric guitar work of Nancy Luca and Jenny Conlee on all manner of keys. Luca honed her style and skill playing with Tom Petty and Bo Diddley. Conlee hails from the Decemberists as well. The rhythm section boasts two additional highly regarded Portland musicians: Jolie Clausen on drums and Carmen Paradise on bass.
Americana is contemporary music that incorporates elements of various mostly acoustic American roots music styles, including country, roots rock, folk, gospel and bluegrass resulting in a distinctive roots-oriented sound that lives in a world apart from the pure forms of the genres upon which it may draw.
Americana Night is hosted at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery located at 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $15 for Cloverdale Arts Alliance members and $20 for non-members. Doors open at 7 p.m.; music from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
(0) comments
