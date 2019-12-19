Learn the basics of ASL: Letters, numbers and language for meeting a deaf person. Attendees will also learn how to sign to a deaf person in emergency, accident or health situation.
Attendees will also learn baby sign language, colors, animals and much more using videos, games, and practice.
Class is for all ages at library.
Free.
From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
When and where: Dec. 23 at the Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
