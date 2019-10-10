A group of around 500 cyclists will be riding through the vineyards next weekend, as the Asti Tour de Vine kicks off in Cloverdale. In its eleventh year, the Tour de Vine is hosted by the Cloverdale Rotary Club and takes participants on routes through north county that vary depending on individuals’ chosen trip length — 25 kilometers, 50 kilometers, 100 kilometers or 100 miles.
Early check-in for those already signed up will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Hamburger Ranch and BBQ, 31195 N. Redwood Highway, Cloverdale. Check-in on the day of the event will be at Asti Winery from 7 to 9 a.m.
The registration fee is $85 for adults and $40 for students ages 14 to 17. If the event isn’t sold out, participants can register the day of the event for $105.
