The Cloverdale Citrus Fair couldn’t have been welcomed in with better weather last weekend. The fair, which was held from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, celebrated its 128th year.
According to Citrus Fair COO Katie Fonsen Young, overall attendance for this year’s fair totaled 17,500 people, with paid admission going up 28% from 2019.
