Babies had their chance to shine on Monday, Feb. 17 during the Baby Derby. Switching up from years past, this year’s contestants raced on a cheerleading mat set up in the middle of the fair auditorium, rather than on the large auditorium stage.
To qualify for the derby, participating babies must not be able to walk. While many of the babies seemed more interested in making friends with each other than racing to the finish line — which one baby later tore up — a winner was declared after a series of racing heats.
Jack Stringer, wearing avocado socks and a train-covered onesie, proved himself to be the fastest baby. He crawled away with a package of diapers, a ribbon and a trophy.
