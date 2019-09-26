As part of its Music Workshop series, the Cloverdale Arts Alliance will host a monthly event dedicated to the music of the world's most celebrated pop group, The Beatles. These events will be directed by Bob Lee, a retired local musician and self-proclaimed Beatlemaniac. Each month we will "deconstruct" two Beatles songs, learning the history of the songs, how they were recorded, and the actual musical parts played by the various instruments on the recordings. Amateur musicians are invited to bring their own instruments and/or singing voice.
Others are welcome to just sit back and enjoy the proceedings. The next month's meeting will include a performance of the two songs learned by the group before moving on to the next two songs.
The Cloverdale Arts Alliance is located at 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. The first meeting of The Beatles Study Group is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 26, from 7 to 9 PM.
