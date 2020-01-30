It’s time for the 14th annual Bucket Brigade Blood Drive Challenge.To make an appointment to give blood, visit vitalant.org and click donate. Use Cloverdale’s unique sponsor code: CFPD. Before heading over to donate, drink plenty of water. Bring a photo ID. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 877-258-4825 or find @vitalantbayarea. All donors will receive a special T-shirt as a "thank you."
From 2 to 6 p.m.
Cloverdale Fire Protection District, 451 S. Cloverdale Blvd.
