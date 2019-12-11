Blues Night is back in December starting Dec. 14.
A veritable cornucopia of talented musicians are getting together Saturday.
Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Cover is $5.
Wine and beer (sponsored by Lagunitas) will be available.
Walk in musicians can sign for the second set up at the door or at: Cloverdalemusicworkshop.com.
Event takes place at the Cloverdale Art Gallery from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Dec. 14.
