Each month the Cloverdale Library has a book discussion. This month the group will discuss "Exit Pursued by a Bear," by E. K. Johnston.
Free and open to all.
New members are always welcome.
Lending copies available near the information desk.
When and where: Oct. 8, 2 to 3 p.m. at the Cloverdale Regional Library.
