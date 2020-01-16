Join the library each month for our book discussion group. Second Tuesday of the month at 2 p.m. The discussion this month will be on "There There by Tommy Orange. Free and open to all. New members are always welcome. Lending copies available near the information desk.
NOTE: Tommy Orange will be at the Petaluma Library on Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. as part of the library's Distinguished Speaker series. Check here for more information about this upcoming event.
From 2 to 3 p.m.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
