Award-winning authors inform, amuse, and move us with their newest or most acclaimed work. Come experience a different kind of theater performance.
Join us for fascinating, thought-provoking author, Gayle Greene, author of "Missing Persons," "Insomniac" and "The Woman Who Knew Too Much."
The event will be followed by wine, cheese and conversation in the lobby. Suggested donation $10.
7 p.m.
Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
