Over 250 classic cars and motorcycles line downtown streets for this judged show. The Bear Republic Pit Stop will help you "beat the heat."
In its 26th year, entrants come back to Cloverdale year after year for this event for the whole family.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Cloverdale.
