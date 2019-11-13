The Knights of Columbus will be holding a chicken and polenta dinner at St. Peter's Catholic Church from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
There will also be a silent auction, and baked goods.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.
Tickets area available at the Cloverdale Napa Auto Parts.
When and where: Nov. 16 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 491 S. Franklin St., Cloverdale
