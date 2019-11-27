"Cinderella's Christmas" will be playing at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center Dec. 7 - 15.
The play follows the story of Cinderella being forbidden to go to the prince's ball. Things seem very grim for Cinderella until her two small mice friends tell her about—the Christmas Fairy. Can Cinderella outwit her nasty stepmother and win the prince’s love? A pinch of Christmas magic lights up this new take on an old favorite.
Suggested audience 3 years and older.
Tickets: Students / Children $7 Adults $12.
Produced by Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, Directed by Amy Lovato.
Saturdays - Dec. 7, 14 at both 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Sundays - Dec. 8, 15 at 2 p.m.
Please arrive early.
Generously sponsored by Kenneth & Elizabeth Allen.
When and where: Various times, Dec. 7 - 15 at 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
