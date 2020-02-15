The Cloverdale Citrus Fair Parade dominated the morning on Saturday, Feb. 15 as folks from Cloverdale and beyond lined the streets to see bands, floats and more.
featured
Citrus Fair Parade, Feb. 15
- Photos Zoë Strickland
-
- Updated
- 0
Cloverdale Reveille Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL SECTIONS
This week's e-edition
Latest News
- Citrus Fair Parade, Feb. 15
- Measure A seeks to boost Geyserville schools
- Emergency preparedness: Emergency kits and go bags, Feb. 19
- Cloverdale High School Improv Group, Feb. 21
- Cagers stay in NCL1 title chase
- Eagles stay perfect on league circuit
- Book club travels from table to table
- Zini’s Diner under new ownership
Trending Now
Articles
- Zini’s Diner under new ownership
- Citrus Fair Parade, Feb. 15
- Brian Joseph Patenaude
- Book club travels from table to table
- Cloverdale maintains 'C' grade from lung association
- Emergency preparedness: Emergency kits and go bags, Feb. 19
- Cloverdale Police and Fire Logs: Feb. 2-9
- Our Own Red Carpet
- David Ziegenhagen
- Cloverdale High School Improv Group, Feb. 21
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Fukutomi Company Limited, Hong Kong
Offices in Santa Rosa and Petaluma
Sonoma county
Currently Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.