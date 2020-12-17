Over the past couple of weeks, Cloverdale Rotarians spent time cleaning up and decorating Kleiser Park. As part of their work, the group repaired the park's sprinkler system, pruned trees and shrubs, raked leaves and got the park's lights working — they also decorated a bit for the holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.