New art exhibition opens in Cloverdale July 20, artists’ reception Saturday, July 20, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
The Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery, located at 204 North Cloverdale Blvd., offers its latest art exhibition, “Compass,” from May 18 to July 19.
An Artists’ Reception will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.
Guest artists for this exhibit are Jimmie Nord, Sculpture and Tamra Sanchez, Pastel Painting. Resident artists are Ralph Broussard, Laura Paine Carr, Jane Gardner, Pamela Heck, Paul Maurer and Hanya Popova Parker. Pamela Heck is the featured resident artist for “Compass”.
For more information, visit http://www.cloverdaleartsalliance.org or call (707) 894-4410.
Artist Statements
RJP, Painting
"A fellow artist and friend asked me once if I thought my work was too niche. His reasoning for asking the question was his own perception and dislike of anything but realistic interpretations of the world. The many geometric forms and the highly saturated color was to him telling a lie with paint. And to my friend’s surprise, I agreed with him.
Never in an accurate world has there been as deep a violet in the sky or an alternating fog of blue and yellow in Tokyo. But the accurate, exactly-what-we-see color is something I’m not interested in painting. What I do paint is a lie that attempts to reveal the truth. It’s the classic storyteller’s mantra.
In my paintings, the truth is found in the tiny crannies and alcoves and corners where the geometric color shapes meet. In Neo Tokyo, it’s found in the recess where the figure clasps her bag. In The Night Kings, the right-angle branch in the center hollow shows the truth of both trees. In California Field, it’s revealed in the alcove of the path through the field. So when I paint I’m always looking for small spaces. Because I know that a niche is always where you can find the truth about any subject."
Robyn Spencer-Crompton & Peter Crompton, Sculpture
Robyn Spencer-Crompton and Peter Crompton are well known as a creative husband and wife team that collaborate on many projects. Peter specializes in the sculptural form and Robyn in mosaic surface design. Together, they have created a garden full of surreal sculptural works. When their family moved to Bennett Valley they started putting parts of stage sets that Peter had designed in their rambling garden. Over the years they have added more sculpture, including mosaics by Robyn.
When planning a project they first brainstorm, which leads to research, then moves on to Peter fabricating the sculptural base. Together they cover the form with fiberglass mesh and concrete with polymer additives. At this point they decide on the surface that speaks best for the piece. If it will be a textured concrete work, Peter takes charge, or if it is to be a mosaic surface, Robyn completes it.
For years they have been interested in world mythologies, and the symbolic possibilities of the human figure. They see myth as a way to combine a sense of formal beauty and metaphorical power. Because their works are often over-life-size, they have a theatrical impact. This is not surprising since Peter also designs stage scenery throughout the San Francisco Bay area.
Currently, they work in concrete. It can be a solid as rock, as liquid as water, and even putty. It can be stained and colored, and it has been used for over 6000 years.
Jane Gardner, Painting & Ceramics
The birds I come across in my day-to-day life largely inspired my most recent work. I have a passion for recreating the wildlife around me and want to draw awareness to the life inside the trees, as forests are routinely destroyed.
As I begin to water my garden, I am greeted by the blue-green swallows gliding and circling around me. I am excited by these beautiful little creatures and the role they play in the cycle of life. I feel heartbroken each time I see another tree come down in my neighborhood, knowing that with each tree goes another creature’s home. My artwork aims to raise awareness for the life around us that often goes unnoticed, and how each living creature is essential to keeping the balance in the greater ecosystem.
