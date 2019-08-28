The Cloverdale Car Cruise, which preceeds the Cloverdale Car & Motorcycle begins in the Ace Hardware Parking lot.
Vehicles proceed north on Cloverdale Boulevard through downtown and turn around and head back down south on the boulevard. No racing or sideshow stunts permitted.
The show starts at 7 p.m. on Cloverdale Boulevard.
