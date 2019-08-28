Car show cruise

CRUISE – Folks gathered on Friday, Sept. 7 for the Car and Motorcycle Show cruise along N. Cloverdale Blvd. The cruise began at 7 p.m. and featured cars and motorcycles from a variety of eras and in a variety of conditions.

 Photo Zoë Strickland

The Cloverdale Car Cruise, which preceeds the Cloverdale Car & Motorcycle begins in the Ace Hardware Parking lot.

Vehicles proceed north on Cloverdale Boulevard through downtown and turn around and head back down south on the boulevard. No racing or sideshow stunts permitted.

The show starts at 7 p.m. on Cloverdale Boulevard.

