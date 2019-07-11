The Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce will host a July Business After Hours Mixer on Thursday, July 18, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The event is also hosted by Friends of the Cloverdale Library at the Cloverdale Library.
All area business people are invited to attend. Come share what you’re business or organization is doing or planning to do.
The Cloverdale Library is located at 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
