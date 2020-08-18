MONDAY, AUG. 10
3:26 a.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a female with flu-like systems and a headache. Transported to Sutter.
10:28 a.m. Smoke check on McCray Road and Old Redwood Highway. Homeless camp fire.
12:16 p.m. Medical aid on North Jefferson Street for a 75-year-old male with a possible head injury. No medical merit.
2:39 p.m. Alarm sounding on Kings Circle. False alarm.
6:35 p.m. Medical aid on North Main Street for an 82-year-old male with a catheter problem. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
11:13 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for an 83-year-old male with shortness of breath. Transported to Kaiser.
TUESDAY, AUG. 11
2:02 p.m. Vegetation fire on Highway 101 and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Report of a small fire seen on the side of the road. All units unable to locate.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12
10:03 a.m. Medical aid on Church Lane for a female patient with difficulty breathing. No transport.
9:54 p.m. Medical aid on Hardister Drive for an elderly female with a ground level fall. No transport.
9:59 p.m. Public assist on Josephine Drive for a male patient with a ground level fall. Lift assist only.
THURSDAY, AUG. 13
1:07 a.m. Public assist on Healdsburg Avenue for a female patient with a ground level fall. Lift assist only.
FRIDAY, AUG. 14
1 a.m. Sent a Type-3 strike team to the Lake Fire.
2:51 p.m. Medical aid on Fourth Street for a 73-year-old male with shortness of breath. No transport.
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
5:39 p.m. Alarm sounding on Asti Road. Canceled en route, false alarm.
5:56 p.m. Smoke check on Highway 101. Cardboard on fire in the slow lane north of Highway 128. Small piece of cardboard smoking on the freeway.
6:51 p.m. Medical aid on Asti Road north of Airport Road for a male in a vehicle who was under the influence. Turned over to CHP.
7:31 p.m. Vehicle accident near Palomino Road and River Road. Single vehicle ran off the road, blown tire. No injuries.
8:10 p.m. Medical aid on Treadway Drive for an 83-year-old female who is confused and disoriented. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
9:19 p.m. Medical aid on Asti Road for a 15-year-old female with chest pains, having a panic attack. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
SUNDAY, AUG. 16
10:27 a.m. Medical aid on Mountain Pine Road for an 80-year-old male with a broken rib and shortness of breath. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
2:19 p.m. Alarm sounding on Asti Road. Canceled before leaving the station.
4:30 p.m. Auto aid to Hopland for a medical aid. Hopland Fire was on scene with CHP, turned out to be a coroner’s case.
5:17 p.m. Electrical hazard for a tree into a powerline on Charles Street.
5:53 p.m. Alarm sounding on South Cloverdale Boulevard.
