MONDAY, AUG. 17
10:28 a.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle. Female with weakness. She was transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
11:53 a.m. Medical aid on Tarman Drive for a 69-year-old female with diabetic problems. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
4 p.m. Medical aid on Hillview Drive for a male who had been sprayed in the face with mace. Refused treatment.
*Note: Engine was sent to Meyers Grade near Highway 101.
TUESDAY, AUG. 18
12:19 a.m. Alarm sounding on Port Circle. Smoke detector was going off, false alarm.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19
12:12 p.m. Medical aid for a female with a possible stroke. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
4:29 p.m. Medical aid on River Road and Crocker Road for a male with heat issues. He was checked out and released, but wasn’t transported.
7:37 p.m. Hazardous situation on School Street for limbs on power lines. PG&E came out and took care of it.
THURSDAY, AUG. 20
12:20 p.m. Auto aid to Hopland for a trailer fire along the road near a grouping of homeless trailers. 50-by-fo dire in the grass, trailer was fully involved.
2 p.m. Truck was sent out to the Walbridge Fire, up off of Chemise Road. Was released on Aug. 21 at 11 a.m.
5 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a 71-year-old male with shortness of breath. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
5:12 p.m. Hazardous tree down on Old Redwood Highway and north Highway 128. Tree blocking one lane.
5:54 p.m. Hazardous gas on St. Michael Court for smells of propane outside of house. Found a small tank leaking next to the door.
6:38 p.m. Medical aid on North Main Street for an 84-year-old male with shortness of breath. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
FRIDAY, AUG. 21
1:54 p.m. Smoke check near Chianti Road. It turned out there was a tractor working.
7:57 p.m. Medical aid on Vine Street for a 65-year-old male with a ground level fall. Transported to Sutter.
8:10 p.m. Auto aid to Healdsburg for a structure fire. Canceled.
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
8:05 a.m. Lift assist on Healdsburg Avenue. Pick up and put back.
12:01 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a ground level fall. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
3:48 p.m.Medical aid on North Jefferson Street for a female with a possible overdose. Was checked out, but not transported.
5:49 p.m. Medical aid on Wilson Road for a male with gasoline in his ear, was checked out but wasn’t transported.
6:24 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Unable to locate; canceled.
8:08 p.m. Smoke check near McCray Road and Highway 101. Unable to locate.
SUNDAY, AUG. 23
8:25 a.m. Vehicle accident near Citrus Fair Drive on Highway 101. Overturned vehicle, no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.