MONDAY, AUG. 24
6:34 a.m. Alarm sounding on Kings Valley for a smoke detector going off.
6:28 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a female with a possible stroke. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
TUESDAY, AUG. 25
12:29 a.m. Public aid on Foster Court to dispose of a rattlesnake.
6:10 p.m. Medical aid on Lake Street for a ground-level fall. Turned out to be a pick up and put back.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26
12:17 a.m. Auto aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a vegetation fire near Westside Road and Highway 101. Canceled.
5:36 a.m. Medical aid on Treadway Court for a possible dead body. Coroner’s case.
7:53 a.m. Medical aid on Clover Springs Road for a female with a shortness of breath. Person was checked out but wasn’t transported.
9:04 a.m. Auto aid to Hopland for a commercial vehicle fire. Unit didn’t find anything.
12:54 p.m. Public aid to remove a rattlesnake on Portofino Way.
THURSDAY, AUG. 27
11:41 a.m. Medical aid on Asti Road for a man down. No medical merit, just resting.
11:57 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a male with a ground-level fall, laceration to his head. Transported to Sutter.
11:59 a.m. Hazmat on Allen Avenue. Law enforcement was serving a search warrant from Amador County, had county hazmat come up to deal with illegal pesticide.
9:23 p.m. Lift assist on Red Mountain Drive. Pick up and put back.
FRIDAY, AUG. 28
2:03 p.m. Medical aid on North Main Street for a 50-year-old female feeling ill with pain in her back. Transported to Kaiser.
5:40 p.m. Traffic collision near Port Circle. Canceled.
6:55 p.m. Auto aid to Geyserville for a vegetation fire at Lytton Springs and Highway 101. Canceled.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
2:48 a.m. Hazard on Cherry Creek Road for a large tree at the entrance to Clearwater Lodge.
6:54 a.m. Vehicle accident on the offramp from Highway 101 to Old Redwood Highway. Male sitting in the vehicle, was checked out but wasn't transported.
8:13 a.m. Medical aid on Treadway Court for an 83-year-old female feeling ill. Transported to Sutter.
8:37 a.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a female with a ground-level fall and small laceration to the head. Transported.
SUNDAY, AUG. 30
1:32 p.m. Auto aid to Healdsburg for a vegetation fire on Grant Street. Canceled.
4:31 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a 79-year-old female with shortness of breath. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
8:19 p.m. Hazardous situation near Haehl Street for power lines sparking. Turned over to PG&E.
