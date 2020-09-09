MONDAY, AUG. 31
12:49 p.m. Medical aid on Clover Springs Drive for a ground level fall. Possible injured hip, she was transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
10:12 p.m. Medical aid near Hiatt Road and Dutcher Creek. Found a female walking on the road. She was checked out, turned over to Sheriff’s Office.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 1
5:48 a.m. Public assist on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a no injury vehicle accident into the building, accident broke water pipe. Shut off water at the street and incident was turned over to Cloverdale Police Department.
7:40 a.m. Medical aid on Broad Street for an elderly female patient having a seizure in the back of patrol car. Transported to Sutter.
10:03 a.m. Hazardous situation on Elbridge Avenue for a fence company that hit a gas line between meter and generator. Gas shut off and incident turned over to homeowner and PG&E.
1:36 p.m. Medical aid on Cloverdale Boulevard for a 71-year-old female with blurred vision having a panic attack. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
5:55 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for an elderly female patient with lower gastrointestinal problems. Transported to Kaiser.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2
10:08 a.m. Alarm sounding on South Washington Street for a general fire alarm. Canceled en route by alarm company.
3:12 p.m. Medical aid on Wilson Road and River Road for a male patient detoxing from drugs. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
7:20 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a female fall victim with back pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 3
12:07 p.m. Medical aid on Heidi Lane for an elderly female patient with clogged feeding tube. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
5:02 p.m. Vehicle accident on River Road and Crocker Road. Single car in the ditch with major front end damage. Two patients with minor injuries, both transported to Sutter.
8:17 p.m. Medical aid on Treadway Drive for an elderly female fall victim in the lobby of the memory care portion of facility. Patient had cut on the back of her head. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 4
10:06 a.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a male patient with fever and trouble breathing. Patient is COVID positive. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
7:32 p.m. Medical aid on Red Mountain Drive for a 79-year-old male with internal bleeding. Transported to Sutter.
11:34 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a female patient with high blood pressure. No transport.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 5
1:47 a.m. Medical aid on Rolling Hill Court for an 89-year-old female with a ground level fall. Transported to Kaiser.
5:18 p.m. Medical aid on Asti Ridge Road for a female patient with possible overdose. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
7:57 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a male patient with a ground level fall. No transport.
9:18 p.m. Vegetation fire on Rockpile Road to assist Geyserville with a possible vegetation fire. Canceled en route.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 6
6:03 a.m. Medical aid on Cloverdale Boulevard for a 58-year-old female feeling sick. Transported to Sutter.
