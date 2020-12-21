MONDAY, DEC. 14
9:12 a.m. Alarm sounding on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Business wanted help with resetting the alarm system.
4:17 p.m. Medical aid on Highway 128 for a person having problems with their catheter. Transported to Memorial.
TUESDAY, DEC. 15
3:13 a.m. Medical aid on Furber Lane for an 89-year-old male with lower gastrointestinal blockage. Transported to Sutter.
5:51 a.m. Medical aid on Porterfield Creek Drive for an 84-year-old female with a ground level fall. Checked out but wasn’t transported.
3:13 p.m. Medical aid on Venezia Way for a 61-year-old male with a diabetic issue. Transported to Sutter.
8:48 p.m. Medical aid on Else Way for a female patient feeling ill. No transport.
11:39 p.m. Medical aid on Rockydale Lane for a 31-year-old with a vaginal hemorrhage. Transported to Sutter.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16
5:22 a.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 41-year-old male with blunt trauma to the head. Transported to Memorial.
10:35 a.m. Structure fire on Railroad Avenue for a mobile home structure fire. Fire contained to the bathroom. Cause looks to be from water heater electrical box.
11:51 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male patient with alcohol withdrawal. Transported to Sutter.
THURSDAY, DEC. 17
3:12 a.m. Public assist on Healdsburg Avenue for a female patient who fell from a bed. Lift assist only, no medical merit.
8:52 a.m. Medical aid on Tarman Drive for a female feeling ill. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
FRIDAY, DEC. 18
2:16 a.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a child with a possible seizure. Transported to Kaiser.
8:27 a.m. Medical aid on Geysers Road for a female fall victim with hip pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
9 a.m. Medical aid on Porterfield Creek Drive for a female who is confused and unstable to talk. Transported to Kaiser.
1:54 p.m. Illegal dumping of batteries on McCray Road. Notified sheriff’s office.
5:41 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a female with difficulty breathing. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
SATURDAY, DEC. 19
12:13 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for an 82-year-old female with a possible stroke. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
12:39 p.m. Medical aid on Ioli Ranch Circle for a male with numbness in arm and a possible stroke.
3:32 p.m. Medical aid on Del Webb Drive for a 62-year-old female with shortness of breath. Transported to Memorial.
8:25 p.m. Medical aid on Muscat Drive for a 72-year-old female with high blood pressure. Transported to Kaiser.
SUNDAY, DEC. 20
9:40 a.m. Medical aid on Highway 128 for an 86-year-old female in pain and feeling ill. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
1:53 p.m. Medical aid on South Foothill Boulevard for a female with a ground level fall in the parking lot of the park. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
