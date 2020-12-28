MONDAY, DEC. 21
11:27 a.m. Vehicle fire on Asti Road. Report of smoke coming from an RV. Owner was only burning his stove.
12:49 p.m. Smoke check on Merlot Drive. Report of smoke coming from behind someone's house. Control burn only with fire on scene.
2:06 p.m. Alarm sounding on South Cloverdale Boulevard. False alarm.
2:48 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a 78-year-old female with difficulty breathing. Transported to Sutter.
4:09 p.m. Alarm sounding on South Cloverdale Boulevard. False alarm.
9:09 p.m. Medical aid on West Second Street for a 61-year-old male who is disoriented. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
TUESDAY, DEC. 22
1:35 a.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 38-year-old female with difficulty breathing. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
3:58 a.m. Medical aid on Clover Springs Drive for a 90-year-old female with difficulty breathing. Transported to Sutter.
5:48 a.m. Medical aid on Rosewood Drive for a 90-year-old female with chest pain. Transported to Sutter.
3:09 p.m. Medical aid on Tarmen Drive for a 60-year-old female feeling ill. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
3:36 p.m. Alarm sounding on South Cloverdale Boulevard. False alarm, was in test mode for inspection.
5:13 p.m. Medical aid on West Second Street for a 61-year-old male with back pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
8:06 p.m. Medical aid on Creekside Drive for an 84-year-old female with a possible stroke. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
10:15 p.m. Medical aid on Kerry Lane for a female patient with chest pain. Transported to Sutter.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23
9:53 a.m. Medical aid on Shady Lane for a 63-year-old female with a fall from a vehicle. Transported to Memorial.
10:19 a.m. Smoke check on Merlot Drive for a report of a fire seen on the ground. Control burn only, property owner on site.
10:53 a.m. Smoke check on Highway 101 and Theresa Drive. Control burn only.
2:25 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for an intoxicated female. No transport.
THURSDAY, DEC. 24
2:13 p.m. Medical aid on Ioli Ranch Circle for a male fall victim with a possible broken leg. Transported to Sutter.
5:51 p.m. Vehicle accident on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a vehicle that swerved to miss a deer and hit an oak tree. Driver has minor injuries, no transport.
7 p.m. Public assist on Kings Circle for a non-injury lift assist, female intoxicated.
10:24 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue. Patient refused EMS, all units returned to quarters.
FRIDAY, DEC. 25
9:10 p.m. Medical aid on West Third Street for a 79-year-old male with a piece of meat stuck in his throat. Got it out before they arrived. No transport.
SATURDAY, DEC. 26
12:02 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for an 87-year-old male. CPR started and continued. Coroner’s case.
7:16 a.m. Medical aid on West Fourth Street for a 71-year-old female feeling ill. Transported to Memorial.
8:19 a.m. Lift assist on Healdsburg Avenue. Pick up and put back.
8:41 a.m. Lift assist on Josephine Drive. Pick up and put back.
10:23 a.m. Medical aid on North River Road for a female with neck pain who thought she was going to pass out. No transport.
2:11 p.m. Medical aid on Rockwell Road for an 18-year-old male with a large rash. Turned out it was poison oak. No transport.
