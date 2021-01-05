MONDAY, DEC. 28
12:29 a.m. Medical aid on Clover Springs Drive for a 90-year-old male with a rectal bleed. Transported to Sutter.
TUESDAY, DEC. 29
12:41 p.m. Medical aid on East First Street for a 41-year-old female with a possible panic attack. Transported to Sutter.
5 p.m. Smoke check on Asti Road for a report of smoke seen coming from an RV. Stove only, no fire.
5:21 p.m. Public assist on Ioli Ranch Circle to assist with placing a patient back into bed.
(no time given) Medical aid on Mountain House to assist with a patient that was ran over by a vehicle. Transported to Memorial.
(no time given) Vehicle accident. Assist Yorkville Fire with a vehicle accident. No transport.
THURSDAY, DEC. 31
10 a.m. Medical aid on Vista View Drive for a 93-year-old male with a hip injury. Transported to Kaiser.
12:05 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a 71-year-old male with a heart attack. Checked out, not transported.
6:31 p.m Medical aid on Ioli Ranch Circle for a 72-year-old male with a high fever and infection. Transported to Sutter.
8:25 p.m. Hazardous electrical on Asti Road. Found an electrical box under a vanity-like cabinet space, wires in the box were shorted.
FRIDAY, JAN. 1
12:37 a.m. Medical aid on Ranch House Drive for an 89-year-old male with shortness of breath and unconsciousness. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
12:52 a.m. Structure fire on Rockwell Road for an abandoned double wide trailer fully involved in fire.
8:20 a.m. Auto aid to Hopland for a vehicle accident on Highway 101. Canceled.
5:02 p.m. Auto aid to Geyserville for an escaped control burn on Vineyard Road. Canceled.
SATURDAY, JAN. 2
8:53 p.m. Medical aid on Caldwell Street for a 47-year-old female with a possible stroke. Turned out it was a possible anxiety attack. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
SUNDAY, JAN. 3
12:42 p.m. Medical aid on Dutcher Creek Road for an 80-year-old female with a ground level fall. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
4:30 a.m. Medical aid on Elbridge Avenue for a 93-year-old female with a ground level fall. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
12:07 p.m. Medical aid on Hiatt Road for a male with a toothache. No transport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.