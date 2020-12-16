MONDAY, DEC. 7
2:02 p.m. Medical aid on Gamay Drive for a 50-year-old male with mental health issues. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
8:25 p.m. Medical aid on Vista View Drive for a small child smoking. No medical merit.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9
11:55 a.m. Vegetation fire on Railroad Avenue. Canceled en route.
THURSDAY, DEC. 10
7:06 p.m. Vegetation fire on Front Street. Assist Healdsburg with a homeless fire. Canceled en route.
FRIDAY, DEC. 11
12:52 a.m. Medical aid on CLark Avenue. False alarm, no medical merit.
5:44 a.m. Debris fire on Clark Avenue. Fire burning in a barrel, extinguished on site. Homeowner advised.
10:19 a.m. Smoke check on McCray Road. Report of fire seen in a field. Legal control burn only.
4:34 p.m. Smoke check on Gamay Drive. Control burn only.
6:39 p.m. Medical aid on Heidi Lane for a 1-year-old male with low oxygen levels. No transport.
10:43 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a female with seizures. Turned out it was mental health issues. She was transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
SATURDAY, DEC. 12
2:42 a.m.. Medical aid on Triplett Drive for a 42-year-old female with stomach pain. Transported to Kaiser.
4:07 a.m. Medical aid on Clover Springs Drive for a 74-year-old male with shortness of breath. Transported to Kaiser.
7:22 a.m. Medical aid on River Road for an 80-year-old male feeling ill with lower gastrointestinal issues and dehydration. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
12:30 p.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a homeless male with chest pains. No transport.
9:11 p.m. Smoke check on West 2nd Street. Found coal beds from previous control burn.
SUNDAY, DEC. 13
10:01 a.m. Public assist on Portofino Way. Dog was on the other side of the fence.
3:49 p.m. Medical aid on North Foothill Boulevard for an 80-year-old male who was unresponsive. Wasn’t unresponsive, checked and not transported.
