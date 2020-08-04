MONDAY, JULY 27
9:23 a.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a male patient who fell while walking to the grocery store. Patient had injuries to his face, refused medical care.
11:54 a.m. Smoke check on McCray Road, funda homeless cooking fire under the train underpass. Fire extinguished.
11:56 a.m. Vehicle accident on Port Circle for a single-vehicle accident, two occupants hit a power pole. Minor injuries and patients refused medical.
2:07 p.m. Medical aid on Clover Springs Drive for a female with complications from an earlier fall. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
5:47 p.m. Agency assist (no location) for a police action where fire stood by. Patient was arguing with his partner about an ice pack on his face. Patient’s injuries were from the fall earlier, no action taken.
8:54 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a female with difficulty breathing. Calmed patient, slowed her breathing. No transport.
* Log contained a note that a strike team traveled to Modoc National Forest to assist with a wild fire.
TUESDAY, JULY 28
12:07 A.M. Alarm activated on University Street. No fire.
4:12 a.m. Public assist on Allen Avenue for a female in bed who requested we get her a glass of water. Water, and “a very strong message of what 911 is really for at 4 a.m.” was given.
11:17 a.m. Lift assist on Josephine Drive for a male. Pick up and put back.
2:38 p.m. Medical aid on Ranch House Drive for a 75-year-old female with chest paints. Transported to Sutter.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
2:22 p.m. Vegetation fire in center divide south of Asti exit on Highway 101. Fire was 20-by-20, CHP put out.
2:56 p.m. Lift assist on Hamblin Drive. Pick up and put back.
THURSDAY, JULY 30
9:44 a.m. Lift assist on Wallace Lane. Pick up and put back.
2:27 p.m. Lift assist on Lake Street for someone who fell in the shower. Pick up and put back.
3:38 p.m. Medical aid on Theresa Drive for a 55-year-old female who is weak and ill. Transported to Sutter.
4:18 p.m. Medical aid on Treadway Drive for an 81-year-old female with pain who is unable to move. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
FRIDAY, JULY 31
5:29 a.m. Auto assist to Hopland for a vehicle accident with a vehicle over the side. Patient self-extricated.
1:54 p.m. Medical aid on Vista View Drive for a 65-year-old male.
SATURDAY, AUG. 1
1:27 p.m. Vehicle accident on Highway 101 and Dutcher Creek. Vehicle versus a motorcycle on highway 101, two minot patients and one fatality. No transport.
3:44 p.m. Vehicle fire on Highway 128 and Shear Road. Single camper trailer fully involved, with a minor threat to vegetation. Cause was a heated, blown tire.
6:56 p.m. Vehicle accident on Highway 101 and Asti Road for a single vehicle off the highway and down the embankment. No patients were found on scene.
7:14 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male patient with several lacerations to his elbows. No transport.
7:36 p.m. Medical aid on Old Redwood Highway for a 29-year-old female with diabetic issues. Transported to Kaiser.
8:29 p.m. Medical aid on Highway 128 for a male patient with diabetic issues in a grey 4-Runner. All units unable to locate, no patient found.
SUNDAY, AUG. 2
11:25 a.m Medical aid on Gerdes Lane for a 59-year-old male with a possible stroke. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
12:49 p.m. Vegetation fire on Geyserville Avenue, assist Geyserville Fire with a ¼-acre vegetation fire near Zanzi Lane. Cause is undetermined.
1:58 p.m. Public assist on Healdsburg Avenue for a female patient with a non-injury ground level fall. No medical merit.
7:29 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a female patient with chronic back pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
9 p.m. Medical aid on River Road for a male patient with seizures. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
