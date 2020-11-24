MONDAY, NOV. 16
6:33 a.m. Medical aid on Rosewood Drive for a 95-year-old female with a headache. Transported to Sutter.
12:33 p.m. Medical aid on Clover Springs Drive for a 90-year-old male with a lower gastrointestinal issue. Transported to Sutter.
3:29 p.m. Medical aid on Venezia Way for a male patient with difficulty breathing. Transported to Kaiser.
9:18 p.m. Medical aid on Porterfield Creek Road for an 84-year-old female with a ground level fall. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
TUESDAY, NOV. 17
12:56 p.m. Public assist on Healdsburg Avenue to assist a non-injury fall victim to her bed.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18
10:47 a.m. Public assist on North Main Street to assist a non-injury fall victim to her couch.
9:01 p.m. Medical aid on Geysers Road for a female with back pain. Treated at the scene.
THURSDAY, NOV. 19
5:16 p.m. Medical aid on Ioli Ranch Circle for a male who fell from stairs and injured his arm. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
5:36 p.m. Smoke check in the area of Clark Street. Turned out it was a fire pit.
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
6:38 a.m. Vehicle accident north of Citrus Fair Drive and Highway 101. Single pick up in the center divide. Non-injury.
8:41 a.m. Medical aid on Treadway Drive for a 78-year-old female with a cut to her finger. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
2:08 p.m. Medical aid on Geysers Road for domestic violence. A 33-year-old female had a laceration under her eye. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
1:19 p.m. Medical aid on William Circle for a 66-year-old male with a possible broken hip. Fell last night in the backyard. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
3:21 p.m. Auto aid to Healdsburg for a structure fire on Grant Street. Canceled.
SUNDAY, NOV. 22
10:35 a.m. Medical aid on Hillside Drive for a female patient with possible back and hip fracture. Transported to Sutter.
2:16 p.m. Vegetation fire on Norton Road to assist Healdsburg with a possible vegetation fire. Canceled en route.
2:59 p.m. Structure fire on Ridge View Drive to assist Healdsburg Fire with a possible structure fire. Canceled en route.
6:03 p.m. Medical aid on West Brookside Drive for a 77-year-old female with a possible stroke. Transported to Kaiser.
