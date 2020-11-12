MONDAY, NOV. 2
10:54 a.m. Broken gas line on Vista View Drive. Gas line was hit by a back hole near Vista View. Fire in hole.
12:26 p.m. Medical aid on River Road. No medical merit, he was sleeping.
6:27 p.m. Medical aid on Hot Springs Road near the water tanks for a 17-year-old having seizures.
TUESDAY, NOV. 3
6:58 a.m. Smoke check on Geysers Road. Warming fire.
11:29 a.m. Public assist for flooding in a garage on Red Mountain Drive. Caused by a broken sprinkler pipe.
11:30 a.m. Medical aid on Sherwood Circle. False alarm.
11:50 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a female with shortness of breath. Transported to Sutter.
7:35 p.m. Debris fire at homeless encampment on Levee Road, off to the right down the road in brush.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4
11:15 a.m. Auto aud to Healdsburg for a structure fire. Canceled.
4:23 p.m. Medical aid on Treadway Drive for a 62-year-old female with shortness of breath and chest pains. Transported.
4:51 p.m. Medical aid on Ranch House Drive for a 74-year-old female with seizures. Transported to Kaiser.
THURSDAY, NOV. 5
12:52 p.m. Medical aid on Kerry Lane for a female feeling ill, having difficulty breathing. Fire assisted with patient care. Transported to Sutter.
SATURDAY, NOV. 7
8:38 a.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a male with abdomen pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
10:01 a.m. Medical aid on Old Redwood Highway. Staging event for law enforcement. Fire department was canceled.
3:53 p.m. Medical aid on Vine Street for a 65-year-old male with abdominal pain. Transported to Sutter.
9:56 p.m. Medical aid on Railroad Avenue for a male with shortness of breath and chest paints. Transported to Sutter.
SUNDAY, NOV. 8
12:55 a.m. Auto aid to Hopland for a vehicle fire. Turned out it was in Mendocino County on Geysers Road. Trailer and a vehicle on fire.
10:44 a.m. Lift assist on Kings Circle. Pick up and put back.
8:44 p.m. Medical aid on South Main Street for a possible 14-year-old female with a broken ankle. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
9:25 p.m. Medical aid on Tarman Drive for a 20-year-old male who took Fentanyl and Xanax. Police department did a 5150. Transported.
10:57 p.m. Medical aid on Porterfield Creek Drive for a 65-year-old male with chest pains. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.