MONDAY, NOV. 23
10:52 a.m. Public assist on North Cloverdale Boulevard to assist a homeowner with resetting a CO2 monitor.
4:08 p.m. Medical aid on West Second Street for a child feeling ill. No transport.
TUESDAY, NOV. 24
9 a.m. Medical aid on Rosewood Drive for a female with difficulty breathing. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
12:21 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Street for a confused female. No transported.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25
9:30 p.m. Medical aid on Church Lane. Violence involved, son versus farther. The father was checked out, but wasn’t transported.
THURSDAY, NOV. 26
11:29 a.m. Auto aid to Healdsburg for a vegetation fire on Grant Street. Was canceled.
11:37 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a 66-year-old female with possible stroke. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
12:34 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Street for an 80-year-old female with shortness of breath. Transported to Sutter.
FRIDAY, NOV. 27
6:11 a.m. Agency assist on Sandholm Lane. Police request to gain access into an industrial building.
8:03 a.m. Public assist on Sandholm Lane. Assist law enforcement with a ladder for evidence retrieval.
12:45 p.m. Medical aid on Commercial Street for a male patient with low blood sugar. No transport.
1:06 p.m. Vegetation fire on Rio Lindo Avenue. Assist Healdsburg Fire with a vegetation fire. Canceled en route.
10:16 p.m. Public assist on Hiatt Road to assist a homeowner with the retrieval of their dog from a drainage pipe.
SATURDAY, NOV. 28
8:18 a.m. Structure fire on Pozzan Road. Assist Healdsburg Fire with a structure fire. Canceled en route.
8:43 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a patient intoxicated and needing rehab help. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
SUNDAY, NOV. 29
12:04 a.m. Medical aid on Riesling Street for a 26-year-old male vomiting. No transport.
11”56 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Police action, fire assist with medical. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
