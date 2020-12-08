MONDAY, NOV. 30
11:08 a.m. Medical aid on Red Mountain Drive for a female with no pulse upon arrival. Staff had an AED on the patient very fast. Staff, fire and medic treated the patient and transported Code III to Sutter.
6:41 p.m. Medical aid on Gamay Drive for a fall victim had a cut to her head. Treated at the scene, no transport.
TUESDAY, DEC. 1
4 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a female with lower gastrointestinal issues at care facility.
10:41 a.m. Agency assist to sweep up glass on the onramp at the south entrance to Highway 101.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2
11:51 a.m. Medical aid on Furber Lane for an 89-year-old male with abdomen pain and vomiting. Transported to Sutter.
THURSDAY, DEC. 3
12:23 p.m. Vegetation fire on Kinley Drive and Magnolia Drive. Canceled en route.
3:22 p.m. Medical aid on Dina Street for a 73-year-old male with a fever and chills after a recent surgery. He had a negative COVID test two days before. Transported patient to Sutter.
3:57 p.m. Medical aid on Clover Springs Drive for an elderly male patient with a lower gastrointestinal bleed after a recent related surgery. Transported to Sutter.
FRIDAY, DEC. 4
2:33 a.m. Vehicle accident on Dry Creek Road and Canyon Road in Geyserville. Assisted Geyserville with vehicle extraction in the vineyard along the road. Crew cut the patient out of her car. Transported to Memorial.
10:38 a.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 38-year-old female. Transported to Sutter.
2:56 p.m. Medical aid on Treadway Drive for a 75-year-old female with shortness of breath. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
11:21 p.m. Auto aid to Hopland for a report of a vehicle accident. Turned out the vehicle was abandoned.
SATURDAY, DEC. 5
12:54 p.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a male patient with chest pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
8:50 a.m. Public assist on Healdsburg Avenue for a lift assist after a non-injury fall.
10:09 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Court for a male patient with back pain. Transported to Kaiser.
10:28 p.m. Structure fire on River Road. Upon arrival a large chicken coop was fully involved. The majority of the chickens escaped with no injuries. Adjacent structure was protected.
SUNDAY, DEC. 6
9:40 p.m. Medical aid on Foothill Boulevard for a female fall victim with chest pains from the fall. Transported to Memorial.
