MONDAY, NOV. 9
12:47 p.m. Alarm sounding on Icaria Court. False alarm.
7:38 p.m. Medical aid on Grace Court for two patients with stab wounds to the lower back. Both patients transported to Memorial.
TUESDAY, NOV. 10
3:47 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a 71-year-old male with chronic back pain. Transported to Kaiser.
4:33 p.m. Medical aid no North Bain Street for a 56-year-old female vomiting and unable to eat. Transported to Kaiser.
THURSDAY, NOV. 12
7:07 a.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a male patient at the bus stop with face and head injuries. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
11:11 a.m. Medical aid on Dutcher Creek Road for a male patient, 5150. Patient transported to the hospital for clearance prior to hold time.
FRIDAY, NOV. 13
12:17 p.m. Lift assist on Healdsburg Avenue. Pick up and put back.
2:34 p.m. Auto aid to Geyserville, report of a structure fire. Canceled.
4:33 p.m. Smoke check at the First Street Bridge. Homeless camp cooking fire.
SATURDAY, NOV. 14
12:51 p.m. Medical aid on Hamblin Lane for a 77-year-old male who had fallen. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
1:12 p.m. Medical aid on Brookside Drive for a 51-year-old female that was unresponsive. Coroner’s case.
SUNDAY, NOV. 15
10:14 a.m. Medical aid on River Road for a female patient with a witnessed code. No transport.
3:59 p.m. Medical aid on Vista View Drive for a 70-year-old male with a ground level fall. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
8:12 p.m. Medical aid on Roan Court for a male patient with difficulty breathing. No transport.
10:04 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a 62-year-old female with a ground level fall. No transport.
