MONDAY, OCTOBER 19
2:32 a.m. Public assist on Healdsburg Avenue for a female fall victim. Non-injury, assisted to her bed.
6:43 a.m. False commercial alarm on South Cloverdale Boulevard.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21
8:19 p.m. Medical aid on Stonegate Circle for a 42-year-old in labor. Turned out it was a serious psych issue. Turned over to police department.
9:04 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male with chest pains. Transported to Sutter.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22
Note: Engine upstaffed in county.
4:52 p.m. Lift assist on Healdsburg Avenue. Pick up and put back.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23
12:24 a.m. Vegetation fire, 100x50, just north of South River Road on the east side of River Road. Roadside start.
3:50 a.m. Vegetation fire near Pine Mountain Road. There were three separate fires, all less than a quarter acre.
7:05 a.m. Vegetation fire on Hot Springs Road. Quarter mile past the water tanks, quarter acre.
1:45 p.m. Medical aid on Tarmen Drive for a 63-year-old female not breathing. No transport.
2:31 p.m. Public assist on Dutcher Creek Road to assist with moving a patient back into his home. No medical merit.
6:43 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male patient found to be altered. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
7:21 p.m. Medical aid on Church Lane for a 27-year-old female with seizures. Transported to Sutter.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24
2:03 p.m. Assist Geyserville at Lake Sonoma with a horse stuck in the mud. Horse was pulled from the mud with no injuries. Rider and the horse walked to the trailer without any complications.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25
3:29 a.m. Medical aid on Clover Springs Road for a female with possible kidney stones. Transported to Sutter.
6:55 a.m. Medical aid on Dutcher Creek Road for a female patient with no pulse upon arrival. CPR in progress when they got there. No transport.
5:11 p.m. Medical aid on Geysers Road for a male with no pulse upon arrival. Code III to Sutter.
6:45 p.m. Smoke check on Chablis Way. Found a cooking fire in a barbecue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.