MONDAY, SEPT. 14
2:13 p.m. Medical aid on Port Circle for a 72-year-old male with vertigo who was feeling ill. Transported to Kaiser.
8:14 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a male with chest pains. Canceled.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 15
7:30 a.m. Medical aid on Railroad Avenue for a female with psych problems. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
8:19 a.m. Medical aid on South East Street for a 7-month-old who fell and has a nose bleed. Transported to Kaiser.
2:04 p.m. Vehicle versus fire hydrant. Turned street valve off.
5:09 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for an 82-year-old female feeling weak with possible stroke. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16
9:34 a.m. Medical aid on Rolling Hills Court for an 89-year-old female with a possible heart attack. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
1:53 p.m. Medical aid on McCray Road for a male with chest pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
4:03 p.m. Medical aid at Asti underpass for a female with a bee sting having shortness of breath. Administered the EpiPen. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
5:05 p.m. Medical aid on Zinfandel Court for a possible overdose with a 22-year-old female. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
6:58 p.m. Medical aid, violence involved, on Wilson Road for a male who had been beaten up. Transported to Memorial.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 17
1:10 p.m. Lift assist on Healdsburg Avenue. Pick up and put back.
4:41 p.m. Hazardous materials, gas leaking from a Ford pick-up.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 18
6:46 a.m. Medical aid on Venezia Way for a 61-year-old male with a possible diabetic issue. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
10:22 a.m. Vehicle accident on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Northbound vehicle took a power pole, hit a parked car. Driver took off.
2:27 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a female with a bee sting. She was checked out but wasn’t transported.
5:21 p.m. Vegetation fire at offramp, southbound lanes. 50x50 spot.
7:21 p.m. Medical aid on Dutcher Creek Road for an 8-year-old female with shortness of breath. Transported to Kaiser.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 19
6:18 a.m. Lift assist on Josephine Drive. Pick up and put back.
12:29 p.m. Medical aid on Trimble Lane for a 66-year-old male who was suicidal. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
1:32 p.m. Medical aid on Dutcher Creek Road for a 75-year-old male unable to walk. Transported to Kaiser.
8 p.m. Auto aid to Hopland near Geysers Road for a smoke check. Camp fire on the river bank.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 20
2:39 a.m. Auto aid to Anderson Valley for a vehicle fire just in Mendocino County out Highway 128.
6:36 a.m. Medical aid on Wisteria Circle for a 91-year-old female with back pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
