MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
7:09 p.m. Medical aid on Monaco Circle due to chlorine explosion. Mother and daughter went to hospital for chemical burns.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
7:15 a.m. Medical aid on Elbridge Avenue for a 75-year-old unable to walk. Transported to Kaiser.
10:42 a.m. Auto aid to Geyserville for vehicle accident on Highway 101. Canceled.
5:39 p.m. Lift assist on West Third Street. Pick up and put back.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
8:25 a.m. Medical aid on River Road for a female with anxiety. No transport.
10:07 a.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue to assist a female with the administration of a breathing treatment. No transport.
1 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a female with an upset stomach. No transport, patient ate spicy food while on medication.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1
2:42 p.m. Odor investigation on North Washington Street. PG&E on scene to investigate.
11:18 p.m. Vegetation fire on Geyers Road for a small vegetation fire at a homeless encampment. Extinguished.
11:29 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a female with difficulty breathing. Transported to Kaiser.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2
10:21 a.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 39-year-old female who was ill. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
12:46 p.m. Medical aid on North Washington Street for a female dry heaving. Transported to Sutter.
3:31 p.m. Auto aid to Hopland for a medical aid on Geysers Road and Highway 101. Female in a vehicle with chest paints. Transported to Kaiser.
3:54 p.m. Medical aid on Highway 128 near Cooley Lane for a man in the roadway. Canceled.
7:15 p.m. Medical aid on Treadway Drive for a 72-year-old female with chest pains. Transported to Sutter.
10:01 p.m. Alarm sounding on Kings Circle. Neighbor calling. Battery low. Checked it out.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3
7:54 a.m. Medical aid on South East Street for a female who fell down the stairs with a possible rib injury. Transported to Kaiser.
9:56 a.m. Lift assist on Wisteria Circle. Pick up and put back.
8:10 p.m. Auto aid to Geyserville for a vegetation fire on Lytton Springs Road. Acre and a half.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4
7:35 a.m. Medical aid on South Foothill Boulevard for a 90-year-old female with shortness of breath. Transporte to Sutter.
12:08 p.m. Medical aid on West Second Street for an 80-year-old male with a ground level fall, possible stroke. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
8:31 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a female with a rapid heartbeat. No transport.
