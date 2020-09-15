MONDAY, SEPT. 7
9:14 a.m. Medical aid on River Road for a female with back pain. Transported to Kaiser.
2:53 p.m. Alarm sounding on Berti Lane. Canceled.
3:13 p.m. Alarm sounding on Berti Lane. Canceled.
4:23 p.m. Vegetation fire on Highway 128, half acre.
10:27 p.m. Medical aid on North Washington Street for a 9-year-old male who is ill with shortness of breath. Checked out but wasn’t transported.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 8
10:30 a.m. Medical aid on North Washington Street for an 84-year-old male with a ground level fall. No transport.
10:33 a.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a female feeling ill. Transported to Kaiser.
Note: Strike team sent to Siskiyou County for the Slater Fire.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9
5:12 a.m. Medical aid on Ranch House Drive for a 71-year-old male with stomach pain. No transport.
7:39 a.m. Smoke check on Geyers Road. Turns out it was dust from the rock quarry.
Note: Strike team sent out to the North Complex Fire.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 10
1:32 a.m. Medical aid on Zinfandel Court for a 20-year-old female with abdomen pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
7:03 a.m. Alarm sounding at Jefferson School. False alarm.
9:49 a.m. Alarm sounding on Treadway Drive. Found smoke in the mechanical room from the refrigeration system.
12:18 p.m. Medical aid on Sonoma Avenue for a male with a small wound that is bleeding and won’t stop. Placed dressing on it. No transport.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 11
10:15 a.m. Auto aid to Healdsburg for a structure fire on Mill Creek. Canceled.
1:03 p.m. Medical aid on Dutcher Creek Road for a report of a man down in a ditch. Man was sleeping.
2:15 p.m. Lift assist on Porterfield Creek Road for a pick up and put back. Had CalFire take care of it.
11:09 p.m. Medical aid on Palomino Road for a female not feeling well. Transported to Kaiser.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 12
8:59 a.m. Medical aid on North Washington Street for a male patient feeling weak and ill. Transported to Kaiser.
12:13 p.m. False alarm on Berti Lane for a fire alarm. Canceled prior to arrival. No fire.
7:22 p.m. Smoke check on Elm Street. Found a legal cooking fire in the backyard of a residence.
9:33 p.m. Medical aid on Pepperwood Drive for a male patient who is confused. Evaluated at the scene, no transport. Family to monitor.
