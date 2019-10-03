BE PREPARED — The Northern Sonoma County Fire Preparedness Fair was held at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds on Sunday, Sept. 29. The fair featured demonstrations from Healdsburg, Geyserville and Cloverdale fire departments, as well as from Cal Fire. Young attendees were able to sit in firetrucks and try their hand at putting out a fake fire, in a themed bean bag toss game. Cal Fire brought backpack pumps to demonstrate a more portable method of putting out fires.
Additionally, local groups such as CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), COPE (Citizens Organized to Prepare for Emergencies), Nuestra Comunidad and others gathered in a Citrus Fair room to hand out information regarding how citizens can get prepared in case of an emergency.
