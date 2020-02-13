The Cloverdale High School Improv Group will perform on Feb. 21 at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center.
With no scripts, just suggestions from the audience, improv is a terrific fun for the audience and a wonderful challenge for the actors who have think fast to keep up and say their piece.
Suggested donation $7.
Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
When and where: Feb. 21. Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale.
