Cloverdale Indivisible's Next Meeting
August meeting of Cloverdale Indivisible: Sunday, August 11, 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Cloverdale Indivisible is a progressive and independent grassroots organization whose mission is to advocate for the preservation of democratic institutions, a free press, a healthy environment, and the dignity, equal rights and protections for all. In a functioning democracy the power resides with the people.
By exercising our constitutional right to vote and working together we can create a government with integrity that provides a healthy, just, and prosperous future for all.
Our work is ongoing. We invite you to join us in resisting unsafe and unfair policies while promoting those that protect and advance civil rights, justice, and equality.
When and where: Aug. 11. United Church of Cloverdale, Fellowship Hall, 439 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
-Submitted by Vicky Groom
