Next meeting of Cloverdale Indivisible: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 3:00 until 4:30 p.m.
United Church of Cloverdale, Fellowship Hall, 439 N. Cloverdale Boulevard
Next meeting of Cloverdale Indivisible:
Sunday, Jan, 12, 2020, 3 until 4:30 p.m.
United Church of Cloverdale, Fellowship Hall, 439 N. Cloverdale Boulevard
Terry Winter, R.N., M.P.H., will be speaking on the topic of our health care system and alternatives.
Terry is a member of Santa Rosa HPEACE (Healthcare Professionals for Equality and Community Empowerment), which is working to increase access to health care.
He will be exploring the current state of our system, how other countries provide healthcare, and explaining as well as evaluating the current alternatives.
All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.