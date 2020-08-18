MONDAY, AUG. 10
1:04 a.m. Domestic related incident on Sherwood Circle. Reporting party reports husband lunged at her, possible 5150 issues. Negative weapons, male half threatened to harm her. Male is currently outside.
3:29 a.m. Noise disturbance on North Jefferson Street. Reporting party reports neighbor at this address is slamming doors. Quiet on arrival.
11:39 a.m. Domestic related incident reported to Cloverdale Police Department. Reporting party requests officer regarding female subject who is refusing to exit his vehicle. Subject is reporting party’s ex-girlfriend.
1:46 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party requests officer regarding going in and out of business. Officer reports subject contacted and moved along.
1:47 p.m. Warrant arrest at business on East First Street. Out with local transient, citation to appear.
2 p.m. Domestic related incident on Silva Drive. Reporting party reports a domestic incident between reporting party and husband, requests counseling services.
6:46 p.m. Shelter in place violation on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports teens without masks playing basketball. Officer advised.
TUESDAY, AUG. 11
4:32 a.m. Noise disturbance on North Jefferson Street. Reporting party reports neighbor is slamming their door. Officer responded and sat for a while in front of address. Quiet on arrival.
11:09 a.m. Disturbance at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports several subjects coming into the store and causing a disturbance. Subjects are now just south of the entrance and not leaving the property. Advised not to return to the store, will be taking the bus.
4:36 p.m. Disturbance on Cherry Creek Road and South Foothill Boulevard. Reporting party reports female subject last seen running northbound on South Foothill Boulevard asking for help. Came from the boulevard and seems agitated. Officers unable to locate.
5:07 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports neighbor made some verbal threats toward reporting party’s son. Officer reports both parties contacted and counseled.
5:39 p.m. Traffic complaint on Venezia Way and Portofino Ways. Reporting party reports a male and a female on small motorcycles, one motorcycle is black, speeding down the street and running stop signs. Reporting party requests extra patrol for traffic enforcement.
10:16 p.m. Noise disturbance on Venezia Way. Reporting party reports three juveniles in front of her house jumping off of a ramp on their scooters and making a lot of noise.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12
2:21 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Antonio Street. Reporting party reports someone in a motorhome just parked in front of her house, left the doors open and walked up Josephine Drive. Checks OK.
9:02 a.m Welfare check on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Anonymous reports female in the middle of the road in front of business talking to herself, wearing purple tank top and gray shorts and it barefoot. Reporting party believes she is under 18. Advice given.
10:25 a.m. Suspicious person on Del Webb Drive. Anonymous requests officer move along a subject sleeping behind a wall on Del Webb Drive. Reporting party reports another subject sitting on the bench close by. Office moved along one subject, only one they located.
2:33 p.m. Fight at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports group of subjects fighting at business. Subjects were fighting with irons and rocks. Vehicles left in opposite directions on the boulevard.
5:55 p.m. Warrant arrest on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Lile Lane. Citation to appear on field citation.
7:29 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported to Cloverdale Police Department. Reporting party reports she was advised by her neighbor that earlier in the day a male went through her recycle can taking bottles and some paper. Reporting party is concerned because she does not know what papers were taken.
11:46 p.m. Assist on First Street Bridge. Reporting party reports she was assaulted by a female by the river on the east side. Reporting party doesn’t need medical assistance; Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office advised and will respond.
THURSDAY, AUG. 13
9:03 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports oil leaking and going into storm drain from a vehicle parked in front of this location. Unknown if someone is sleeping inside, has towels in windows. Officers contacted subject, warned and advised.
4:40 p.m. Reckless driving at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Anonymous reports a reckless driver in a blue 2D BMW with a tree in the back, was southbound on Highway 101 near Cloverdale hitting traffic cones along the highway.
6:44 p.m. Warrant arrest at Plaza. Out with male, citation to appear.
6:54 p.m. Warrant arrest at Plaza. Officer out with subject for five warrants, citation to appear.
11:14 p.m. Domestic disturbance on Asti Road and East First Street. Reporting party reports a male and female are arguing on Asti Road and are headed toward West First Street.
FRIDAY, AUG. 14
8:46 a.m. Suspicious person on Tarman Drive. Reporting party reports subjects sleeping in vehicles at the end of Tarman near 46. One is in a van and the other is in a BMW. Also reporting a homeless encampment in the field near a group of trees. Officers red-tagged vehicles, warned and advised subject for sleeping in his vehicle.
4:40 p.m.W Welfare check on Kings Circle. Reporting party requests a welfare check for someone who talked to receptionist, stating that she wanted to hurt herself.
8:46 p.m. Civil problem on Tarman Drive. Reporting party reports child’s father is refusing to let mother visit with child. Officer reports subjects are in a custody battle, female referred to family court on Monday.
8:48 p.m. Petty theft report at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party states someone just stole her sign to her business. Officer reports sign picked up by another employee, unfounded.
9:27 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports female screaming, someone told to call police. Officer reports resident doesn’t like kids playing in front of his house. Warned and advised.
9:31 p.m. Fireworks on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports driving by in the area and seeing a lot of smoke and a bunch of juveniles leaving the area. Reporting party thinks they were setting off fireworks.
SATURDAY, AUG. 15
4:56 a.m. Suspicious person on South Foothill Boulevard and Elbridge Avenue. Reporting party called in about two men and a woman standing on the corner of this location. Gone on arrival.
5:11 a.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Industrial Drive. Reporting party reports a male with a big red backpack and a little dog was on Industrial Drive and went out to South Cloverdale Boulevard and headed north. Unable to locate.
6:16 a.m. Suspicious person at business on Redwood Highway. Reporting party reports a man wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and black pants is walking around the building.
12:08 p.m. Juvenile problem on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports juveniles harassing him. Officers moved along, advised reporting party to get ahold of management in the future.
7:53 p.m. Shelter in place violation on North Washington Street. Reporting party states people are having a party, COVID concerns. Officer reports less than 20 people, outside, social distancing, will put on masks.
9:57 p.m. Music disturbance on West Third Street and North Jefferson Street. Reporting party reports neighbor is playing music very loudly. Unable to locate.
11:14 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Healdsburg Avenue and South Franklin Street. Reporting party reports seeing an object wrapped in what appeared to be a white bed sheet. Will be on the southeast corner of the intersection, in the dirt lot area across from the condos. Officer reports item is just some bedding, not a person.
SUNDAY, AUG. 16
4:06 a.m. Music disturbance on West Fourth and North Washington streets. Reporting party reports loud music with loud bass coming from somewhere in the area. Warned and advised.
9:18 a.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Del Webb Drive. Reporting party reports subject sleeping on the sidewalk at the north entrance to Del Webb. Officer reports subject contacted and moved along.
5:22 p.m. Suspicious person reported to Cloverdale Police Department. Reporting party wants to report a suspicious person, early 60s, male, heavyset, following females on Triplett and checking car doors in front of Kings Valley.
