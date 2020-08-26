MONDAY, AUG. 17
8:10 a.m. Suspicious person on North East Street and Broad Street. Reporting party reports seeing a subject looking inside a red sedan parked near this location 20 minutes ago. Subject has white hair, tan shirt, tan shorts, black socks pulled up to calves. Reporting party states as they got close, the subject walked away.
9:15 a.m. Suspicious person on North Main Street. Reporting party reports male is sitting on the front stoop and has been asked to leave. Officer reports subject left prior to arrival.
11:39 a.m. Traffic enforcement at business on South Cloverdale boulevard. Reporting party reports red truck rolled through stop sign on off-ramp and coming off of the overpass.
1:50 p.m. Traffic enforcement on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Lake Street. Reporting party reports vehicles not stopping at crosswalk across the boulevard near this intersection.
11 p.m. Suspicious person on Cherry Creek Road. Male subject with tie-dye shirt with Superman logo and jeans pacing in front of the house and going into the middle of the road.
TUESDAY, AUG. 18
12:49 a.m. Assault with a deadly weapon on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a female hit her with a wooden object, reporting party claims she is not injured though. Female walking away. Officer transported one person to county jail.
12:56 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male subject in the plaza with pants hanging down. Officer reports out with one Checks OK, has several pairs of pants on and will try to keep the third pair up.
1:15 p.m. Petty theft report on Porterfield Creek Drive. Reporting party reports theft of political sign from front yard. Reporting party has the subject on camera.
3:58 p.m. Assist other agency. Reporting party reports altercation between son and another male, occurred at house which is in the county, per reporting party. Transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
4:43 p.m. Suspicious person on West Third Street. Reporting party reports male subject sitting in the bushes drinking on the south side of address. Brown hair, plaid shirt, jeans. Officer reports no violation observed, subject was gathering items and moving along.
6:28 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Porterfield Creek Drive. Reporting party reports complaint of neighbor at above address using a power tool to build something. Reporting party states it has been going on for days and wants it to stop. Advised neighbor is not committing a criminal act and to call if sound continues after 10 p.m.
7:20 p.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports two women. One is an elderly woman, orange bandana, blue Hawaiian shirt, yellow skirt currently setting up shop on the lawn in the north part of the parking lot. Second is a female with short hair, approximately 50 with a blonde dog. Move along.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19
8:36 a.m. Disturbance at River Park on East First Street. Reporting party reports physical between male and female. Left in a silver Toyota Tacoma, unknown direction of travel from the cemetery. Female and male involved, in their 40s, female has long blond hair. Officer reports unable to locate.
10:02 a.m. No injury accident on South Foothill Boulevard and Chablis Way. Reporting party reports run-away vehicle versus driver and vehicle.
2:24 p.m. Civil enforcement on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Received via email of COVID-19 violation.
2:35 p.m. Civil enforcement on Treadway Drive. Email reporting COVID-19 complaint.
6:30 p.m. Hit and run misdemeanor on Treadway Drive. Reporting party reports damage to his vehicle while parked at business. There is no video surveillance per the reporting party.
THURSDAY, AUG. 20
9:17 a.m. Accident no details on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports vehicle accident, reporting party is trying to obtain information but the other involved will not give it.
11:17 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Washington Street and Citrus Fair Drive. Officer checking to see if street sign is missing.
11:41 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party requests assistance when contacting subject in room. Subject will not leave when asked and has not paid for another night. Officer reports subject left prior to arrival.
1:25 p.m. Disturbance on Asti Road. Male subject in a black truck turning off camper’s generator and stating they cannot camp there.
2:39 p.m. Disturbance on Asti Road. Caller reports verbal disturbance at the train depot.
5:12 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Commercial Street. Male wearing a black shirt, camo shorts urinated on side of building. Left on foot. Unable to locate.
6:33 p.m. Domestic related incident on Marguerite Lane. Reporting party reports domestic related incident that has lasted over three days.
8:01 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Caldwell Street and Tarman Drive. Reporting party reports a blue Honda front end is all smashed in and no plates are on the vehicle.
10:36 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Commercial Street. Reporting party reports a white sedan, possible a Honda, parked in the alleyway between this address and the performing arts center. Reporting party can also hear people talking. Officers report not as reported, just two subjects associated with the historical society.
FRIDAY, AUG. 21
12:52 a.m. Suspicious person on Asti Road and East First Street. Reporting party reports hearing someone yelling and can see a flashlight on the railroad tracks on Asti Road. Reporting party cannot see anyone, only hear. Unsure if there is more than one person. Warned and advised.
11:35 a.m. Suspicious person at Plaza. Person just fell to the ground and looks ill.
12:39 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported to Cloverdale Police Department. Walk-in requests to speak to officer regarding possible child abuse.
5:10 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported to Cloverdale Police Department. Caller reports black vehicle following and trying to hit reporting party. Reporting party told by dispatch to drive to police department.
5:30 p.m. Traffic complaint on North Jefferson Street and West First Street. Anonymous reports driver in a black Subaru Outback is passing on the left side and running stop signs.
6:08 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party requests to speak with officer regarding threat made by a male.
8:52 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Dutcher Creek Road for a female acting suicidal, breaking things, threatening to use a knife.
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
12:40 a.m. Noise disturbance on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports loud party, unsure of exact location. Officer reports group of four listening to music in the backyard, music turned down at officer’s request.
2:18 a.m. Disturbance on West Third Street. Reporting party reports sounds of someone being beat up. Heard only. Unable to locate.
8:25 a.m. Civil enforcement at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Received phone voicemail email of employees not wearing masks.
8:27 a.m. Civil enforcement at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Received voicemail about workers not wearing masks correctly and workings nor wearing masks at all while preparing food.
8:52 a.m. Disturbance on Mayor Way. Officer reports verbal, resolved for now.
12:46 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Officer reports subject warned and advised for shoplifting and trespassing, told not to return.
3:44 p.m. Property taken for destruction on North Jefferson Street. Transfer reports possible overdose.
6:13 p.m. Domestic related incident on North Washington Street and west First Street. Brown Jepe, girl with pigtails, physical fight between tracks and First Street Bridge. Officer reports parties separated, male half walking home, female to go to parent’s house for the evening.
8:51 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Lake Street. Reporting party states someone is making residents uncomfortable and challenging them to fights. Officer reports verbal only, all parties counseled, subject moved along and advised if he returns he can be arrested for trespassing.
9:01 p.m. Noise disturbance on Timber Ridge Court. Throwing party, loud bass is keeping up children. Reporting party states whenever they ask neighbors to turn it down they’re met with curse words. Officer reports music turned down, warned and advised.
9:23 p.m. Respass on University Street. End of street on right, big no trespassing sign, white Toyota Camry was seen leaving the property.
10:33 p.m. Mentally ill at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Female running down the street, claimed someone was chasing her.
SUNDAY, AUG. 23
1:28 a.m. City crew call on Alter Street. Reporting party reports being woken up by the smell of raw sewage. Officer reports no obvious leaks, may be coming from corp yard, could be smelled on Tarman and South Cloverdale.
1:35 a.m. Noise disturbance on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports loud gathering in the back of the apartments. Officer reports music turned off for the evening.
8:17 a.m. Agency assist on Asti Road and Chrome Iron Road. Reporting party reports solo vehicle last night at location. Reporting party walked away and did not report it.
9:44 a.m. Disturbance at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports female subject is causing problems. Officer reports subject contacted across the street.
10:01 p.m. Hit and run misdemeanor on East First Street. Reporting party reports vehicle parked across from this address. Suspect vehicle headed west on East First Street. No description of suspect vehicle. Officers out with Mendocino County warrant, transported to county jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.