MONDAY, AUG. 24
8:56 a.m. Suspicious person on North Street and Venezia Way. Reporting party reports unknown male subject ran up to her vehicle and attempted to get in while at the stop sign of Venezia and North. Male in a plain white t-shirt, light colored blue jeans, short cut hair may be in association with another male subject that was standing on the sidewalk near business. Officer reports unable to locate.
9:51 a.m. Warrant arrest on Grape Gables Way. Out with one on a county warrant. Citation to appear on field citation.
4:54 p.m. Miscellaneous service on Readway Court. Reporting party reports mailboxes accidentally left open by post office. Notified postal worker, they will handle.
7:04 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on West Second Street. Officer counseled both parties, victim received resource packet.
8:43 p.m. Fireworks on North Main Street and East Third Street. Reporting party reports fireworks being used near this intersection, worried about fire danger. Unable to locate.
TUESDAY, AUG. 25
12:30 a.m. Assist out on Foster Court. Reporting party reports rattlesnake under his car.
11:36 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on Clovercrest Drive and North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports gray pick-up in the empty lot. Reporting party believes they are trying to set up an encampment. Officer reports out with subjects, passing through from the Bay Area and pulled off to take a break. No property damage, will be moving along shortly.
1:48 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported to Cloverdale Police Department. Reporting party reports being the possible victim of fraud.
2:05 p.m. Suspicious person on South Franklin Street. Reporting party reports male on the property. Subject has slicked back hair, green t-shirt, sitting in front of the hall entrance. Subject contacted and moved along.
5:57 p.m. Mischief on Sunrise Drive. Reporting party requests to speak to an officer regarding vandalism to vehicle. Officer reports not as reported, mischief only.
8:46 p.m. Out with subject on East First Street and Asti Road. Out with one in the roadway, warned and advised.
8:57 p.m. Disturbance at Cloverdale Cemetery on East First Street. Reporting party reports three to four people yelling at each other. Warned and advised.
9:14 p.m. Music disturbance on Ioli Ranch Circle. Reporting party reports loud music and people in a house that is in front of her house, unknown address. Warned and advised.
10:14 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports as she drove by she noticed two males looking into parked cars. Subject headed northbound on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Unable to locate.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26
10:11 a.m. Possible fraud reported to Cloverdale Police Department. Reporting party requests to speak with an officer regarding a scam/fraud.
12:52 p.m. Generic fire call on Portofino Way. Reporting party reports rattlesnake in backyard. Contacted Cloverdale Fire Department, will handle.
6:44 p.m. Disturbance on Allen Avenue. 911 caller reports heated verbal between two male subjects in the driveway. Officer reports one party left the scene prior to arrival and other involved is back inside residence.
9:38 p.m. Warrant arrest on East First Street. Citation to appear.
THURSDAY, AUG. 27
12:14-1:11 a.m. Three vehicle citations for 4000(a)(1) VC, no registration.
6:23 a.m. City crew call on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Citizen came by police department to say water is shooting 20 feet in the air in the parking lot behind this location. Referred to other agency.
9:56 a.m. Civil enforcement on Cherry Creek Road. Safe707 phone message reports worker showed up to work on Aug. 13 and boss still made her work with 101 temperature.
10:08 a.m. Civil enforcement at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party from 211 in Ukiah reports subject not wearing a mask when he works in the afternoon.
10:19 a.m. Civil enforcement at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Email reporting business not requiring people to wear face masks or social distance even after having been warned and advised by police awhile ago.
11:39 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Asti Road. 911 caller reports man down on sidewalk in front of train station.
6:56 p.m. Welfare check on Railroad Avenue. Call from aunt requests welfare check of subject who lives by herself, states subject’s mother called her and reported that subject is talking about suicide.
7:06 p.m. Welfare check at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male in a brown shirt and brown pants with his boots next to him is sleeping on the life side of business. Reporting party is unable to wake subject up but states he is breathing.
8:30 p.m. Juvenile problem on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports a group of 10 to 15 juveniles hanging out in back of the apartments at this address is making lots of noise and throwing things at the building. Reporting party has small children who are trying to sleep and would like them to stop. Warned and advised.
FRIDAY, AUG. 28
12:27 a.m. Juvenile problem on North Main Street. Reporting party reports a group of about four or five juveniles are walking southbound on North Main Street screaming and yelling as they walk. Reporting party would like the group contacted and told to quiet down.
10:53 a.m. Shelter in place violation on Kings Circle. Census bureau is refusing to wear a mask in the office.
5:49 p.m. Juvenile problem on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject reports group of juveniles possibly vandalizing equipment and plants at construction site. Officer contacted three juveniles digging in the dirt.
7:30 p.m. Family disturbance on Alana Way. Caller had hung up before CHP Ukiah could transfer 911 call but they stated that the daughter called 911 because she and her mother were in an argument at this address and it was escalating. Warned and advised.
10:56 p.m. Noise disturbance on Josephine Drive. Reporting party reports people are having a party in their backyard at this address and it is extremely loud. Reporting party would like them to quiet down.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
2:55 a.m. Assist highway patrol on Cherry Creek Road. CHP called to say there is a tree down in front of this location and was wondering if this address was in the county or the city.
7:14 a.m. Suspicious person at City Plaza on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Out with subjects camping in the plaza.
8:40 a.m. Disturbance at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports verbal with subject with a dog.
1:08 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Broad Street. Caller requests to speak to an officer regarding defamation of character.
5:35 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller requests office respond, wants subject warned about trespassing. Gone on arrival.
5:51 p.m. Civil enforcement at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Received an email via Safe707. Business closed, will return when open.
6:08 p.m. Family disturbance on Rosewood Drive. Caller reports having a family disturbance with daughter. Daughter has been drinking and mother is reporting she wants to leave in their vehicle.
7:40 p.m. Mentally ill on North Washington Street reports suicide threats, subject has been drunking. No access to weapons, no method mentioned.
9:58 p.m. Juvenile problem at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports three juveniles, two on bikes and one walking with no shirt on, left southbound headed south on the boulevard. Reporting party almost hit the juveniles, profanities were yelled.
SUNDAY, AUG. 30
9:11 a.m. Flag down on Santana Drive. Flag down reporting unknown male stealing wire from the area. Unable to locate.
8:17 p.m. Street or traffic equipment hazard on Charles Street. 911 reports light pole on east side of the street, only pole on the street, is sparking. There is a tree branch on the wire as well. Officer reports cable line, fire to handle.
9:05 p.m. Miscellaneous service at Cloverdale High School on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party lights at the CHS football field are on and reporting party believes they are doing construction. Officer reports staff testing the new lights for the field.
